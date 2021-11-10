Prosecutor denies sabotage on Rust set but points to ‘so many levels of failures’

The district attorney investigating the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the film set of Rust, says she knows who loaded the gun, and denied it had been intentional.

Appearing on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Mary Carmack-Altwies said there were “so many levels of failures” which led to Ms Hutchins accidentally being shot and killed on the set of Rust by actor Alec Baldwin on 21 October.

Investigators have been looking for answers as to how a prop gun declared safe came to be loaded, and Ms Carmack-Altwies said they had found additional live rounds on set.

“We still don’t know how they got on the set, and how they got there I think will be one of the most important factors going into a charging decision,” Ms Carmack-Altwies said.

She added: “It’s probably more important to focus on what led up to the shooting because the moment of the shooting, we know that at least Mr Baldwin had no idea that the gun was loaded, so it’s more how did that gun get loaded, what levels of failure happened and were those levels of failure criminal?”

When asked whether she knew who had loaded the fatal shot, Ms Carmack-Altwies said: “Yes.”

Ms Carmack-Altwies was firm on the point that there was no evidence to suggest sabotage behind the fatal accident, in which director Joel Souza was also wounded.

“Defence attorneys have come up with conspiracy theories and used the word ‘sabotage.’ We do not have proof,” Ms Carmack-AltwiesAtlwies said.

The set was closed on 21 October and has not reopened as officials carry out the ongoing investigation, and Mr Baldwin has said the movie is unlikely to be finished.