Watch live as Rust set armourer tried in death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Watch live as the trial of Alec Baldwin’s Rust armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, continues on Monday 4 March.

Gutierrez-Reed is facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

Actor and producer Baldwin is also facing involuntary manslaughter charges related to the shooting.

His trial will begin on 9 July.

On Friday, Rust’s prop master Sarah Zachry testified and admitted to a defence attorney that she had previously voiced a desire to both fire Gutierrez-Reed and — after the shooting of Ms Hutchins — see her sent to prison.

After the cross-exam, Ms Zachry told the prosecution that the armourer was not easy to work with and confirmed that Gutierrez-Reed had called her a “c***”.

The prosecution seeks to prove that Gutierrez-Reed was negligent in her duties on set and that proper protocol was in place during the investigation of the shooting.

The state claims the armourer was “sloppy” and had left guns unattended on the set.