Rust armourer trial - live: Director chokes up as he recalls moment of fatal shooting

“Rust” first assistant director David Halls testified on Thursday in the trial of armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and choked up while recalling the moment Halyna Hutchins was shot on set. He said he was one of the first people to reach her, and asked if she was ok. Ms Hutchin’s reportedly said she couldn’t “feel her legs.”

Mr Halls was also charged in the shooting and pleaded no contest to negligent handling of a firearm. He served a six month unsupervised probation after taking a plea deal.

Gutierrez-Reed is facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting of Ms Hutchins. Actor and producer Alec Baldwin is also facing involuntary manslaughter charges related to the shooting. His trial will begin on 9 July.

The prosecution seeks to prove that Gutierrez-Reed was negligent in her duties on set and that proper protocol was in place during the investigation of the shooting. The state claims the armourer was “sloppy” and had left guns unattended on the set.

Gutierrez-Reed is also facing an evidence tampering charge for allegedly asking a friend to hide cocaine for her while police were investigating the shooting.

Gutierrez-Reed faces up to three years in prison if she is convicted.