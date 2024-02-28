Watch live as trial continues for Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the trial of Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed continues on Wednesday, 28 February.

Ms Gutierrez-Reed is facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of the film’s director of photography Halyna Hutchins.

She has also been charged with one count of tampering with evidence.

The production of the Western film came to a tragic end in October 2021 when Ms Hutchins was shot and killed while rehearsing a scene with its star and producer Alec Baldwin.

Mr Baldwin pulled a Colt 45 replica from his holster in practice for a scene. The gun was discharged and a bullet struck Hutchins in the chest, exiting her body and then striking director Joel Souza in the stomach.

Ms Hutchins died from her injuries, while Mr Souza survived.

Prosecutors have accused Ms Gutierez-Reed – who in her role was in charge of maintaining the safety and functionality of firearms on the movie set – of being “negligent” on set.

They also argue that the armourer attempted to hide cocaine from investigators by allegedly giving drugs to her crewmate to hold for her.

Ms Gutierez-Reed’s defence has argued that she is an “easy target” for the film production to blame.