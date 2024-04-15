Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live: Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed sentenced for involuntary manslaughter

Holly Patrick
Monday 15 April 2024 18:24
Watch live as Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is sentenced for involuntary manslaughter in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Monday, 15 April, after being convicted of manslaughter last month.

She was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter over the 2021 accidental shooting death of Halyna Hutchins, who was killed when a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin fired a live round of ammunition during filming.

The actor will go on trial in July for involuntary manslaughter over the cinematographer’s death.

Prosecutors are seeking the maximum penalty for Gutierrez-Reed, maintaining that the jailhouse calls to her mother, boyfriend, and her attorney’s paralegal made clear her “complete and total failure to accept responsibility for her actions,” according to court filings.

Prosecutors want Gutierrez-Reed to spend 18 months in jail, according to CNN.

She is expected to pay a $5,000 fine.

