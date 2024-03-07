Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer who gave Alec Baldwin a gun on the set of the film Rust, has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The jury deliberated for two and a half hours before delivering the verdict on Wednesday 6 March at the First Judicial District Courthouse in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Immediately after the verdict was read in court, the judge ordered the defendant to be placed in the custody of deputies.

Gutierrez-Reed also had faced a second charge, of evidence tampering, stemming from accusations that she handed a small bag of possible narcotics to another crew member after the shooting to avoid detection.

She was found not guilty on that charge.