Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett drowns at Florida beach, say reports

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett died in a drowning accident at a Florida beach at the age of 35.

Mallett, who played for the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens, was working as a head football coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas, and officials at the school district confirmed his death on its social media accounts.

“It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett. Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers,” they stated.

Hunter Yurachek, the director of athletics at the University of Arkansas where Mallett played in college, also took to Twitter to confirm the news.

“Our (Razorback) family lost an incredibly special person today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Ryan Mallett,” he tweeted on Tuesday evening.

Mallett was a third-round pick in the 2011 NFL draft and retired in 2017 after also playing for the Houston Texans.

The 6ft7 athlete was from Texarkana, Texas, and was ranked the number four overall player in the country when he graduated high school.

The New England Patriots official Twitter account also confirmed the death of Mallett.

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett.



Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss. pic.twitter.com/TUpa7cpXoS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 27, 2023

“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss,” the team said in a statement.

And the NFL’s official Twitter account added: “The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Some of Mallet’s teammates and other NFL stars reacted on social media to his death.

Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett.



Gone way too soon.



Rest in Peace brother.



🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 27, 2023