Nicola Bulley drowned accidentally after falling into cold water, inquest rules

Nicola Bulley died after accidentally falling into the River Wyre in freezing temperatures, an inquest has found.

The mother-of-two was walking her springer spaniel when she accidentally fell into the water, with experts stating it would have been “almost impossible to swim against the current”.

The 45-year-old mortgage adviser would have suffered cold water shock which would have produced a “powerful response”, causing her to inhale a fatal amount of water and lose consciousness within a maximum of 45 seconds.

A Home Office pathologist told her inquest at Preston County Hall that her cause of death was drowning, and that there had been no evidence of any third party involvement.

After listing the evidence heard at the two-day inquest, senior coroner for Lancashire Dr James Adeley gave his conclusion that Ms Bulley had died an accidental death and did not have “any desire” to take her own life.

Her disappearance on January 27 caused widespread speculation with the case becoming the focus of a social media frenzy.

Her body was not discovered until February 19, just a mile downstream from the bench where her dog Willow and her mobile phone had been found.

She had last been seen alive at 9.10am by a fellow dog-walker, while her phone data revealed that she had increased the volume of her device at 9.18am.

Meanwhile, her FitBit, which was recovered from her body, showed a substantial increase in her heart rate consistent with what might be cold water shock.

The inquest had heard that emergency services had been called by Ms Bulley’s husband and sister, to express concerns about her increased alcohol consumption and general welfare.

Mental health clinician Theresa Lewis Leevy spoke to Ms Bulley and provided advice around alcohol use but when asked if she appeared depressed, she told the court: “No, no, not that I could ascertain at the time.”

On the first day of the inquest into Ms Bulley’s death on Monday, the court was told that there was no evidence she was assaulted or harmed and that she drowned after entering cold river water.

Experts told the hearing entering into cold water can cause a victim to gasp and inhale water and drown within seconds.

Professor Michael Tipton, a world expert in drowning, said there would have been a “fairly rapid incapacitation” after Ms Bulley went into the river on the morning of January 27, which could have been as cold as 3C.

