Nicola Bulley was alive when she entered the water of the River Wyre and was not under the influence of alcohol, an inquest has heard.

Giving evidence at the two-day hearing, Home Office pathologist Dr Alison Armour said there is “no evidence” that Nicola Bulley was assaulted or harmed as her cause of death was confirmed as drowning.

The 45-year-old mortgage adviser disappeared on 27 January after dropping her two daughters, aged six and nine, at school and then taking her springer spaniel Willow for a walk along the river in St Michael’s on Wyre.

Pathologist Dr Alison Armour told the court: “Ms Bulley was alive when she entered the water – because it is an active process to swallow and inhale water into lungs. My opinion as to the cause of death is that it was drowning.”

The coroner asked if there was any evidence of third-party involvement in Ms Bulley’s death, to which Dr Armour said, in her opinion, “there was not”.

Her Fitbit was still attached to her wrist and is believed to have lost power on 4 February. On 27 January, Fitbit recorded 4,548 steps between 8am and 9.30am.