Watch live as Biden visits Connecticut for gun safety summit

Watch live as president Joe Biden marks one year since the passage of the first major gun safety legislation during a summit in Connecticut.

In 2022, Biden signed legislation called the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law as well as implementing two dozen executive actions to try to reduce gun violence.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday: “Let’s not forget: Connecticut has taken actions. And there’s been – multiple states have actually done the work to ban assault weapons, do red flags, and do other things that are incredibly important that’s going to protect communities. And so, we’re going to lift that up as well.”

Biden is also expected to push for universal background checks and the banning of so-called “assault weapons.”

Those are part of a 2024 political platform that was unthinkable to Democrats as recently as Barack Obama’s term.