Salmonella outbreak linked to raw oysters has left over 60 people sick in 22 states

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Salmonella outbreak linked to raw oysters has left over 60 people sick across 22 states, according to health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that it was investigating after 64 people across the country fell ill with the same strain of Salmonella. From those cases, 20 people were hospitalized. No deaths had been reported.

Across the 22 states impacted by the outbreak, seven cases have been reported in New York, six in New Jersey and six in Virginia. The state most impacted by the outbreak is Pennsylvania, which has recorded 10 cases so far.

California and Texas have both reported two cases, whereas Florida has reported three.

open image in gallery The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating after over 60 people across 22 states fell ill with Salmonella after consuming raw oysters, health officials said this week. ( Neilson Barnard/Getty Images )

Salmonella is caused by bacteria, usually spread through consuming contaminated food. Its symptoms start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria and often include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days. However, some vulnerable people – including children under five years old, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems – may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization, the CDC warned.

Even though over 60 cases have been reported, officials with the CDC warn that the true number of people infected by the outbreak may be much higher. The outbreak may also extend beyond states with known illnesses, officials added.

Of the sick individuals who reported their illness to health officials, 74 percent said they ate raw oysters the week they started feeling sick. Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 21 to November 28, the CDC said.

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration are investigating whether there was a common source of the oysters eaten. There has been no recall announced.

Health officials urge people to cook oysters before eating them to reduce their risk of food poisoning, adding that hot sauce and lemon juice do not kill germs.