Nearly one month after Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll was stabbed to death in her home, investigators are appealing to the community for more information following the release of a suspect.

The Detroit Police Department said that following the suspect’s release over the weekend without any charges, the homicide investigation is ongoing.

“Despite recent developments,” police wrote on X, the department intends to present “a comprehensive set of facts” to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

“We appeal to the community for any information and appreciate your patience as investigators thoroughly examine every aspect of this case,” the statement continued. “Our heartfelt thoughts remain with Ms Woll’s loved ones.”

Many questions in the case remain as no charges in the case have been made and now no suspects are in custody.

Police have been pressured to explain what is going on in the probe after the department released its only apprehended suspect earlier this week.

Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo in Detroit, 13 October 2022 (AP)

On 8 November, authorities announced that a suspect was held in custody, but provided no details about the suspect’s identity and didn’t mention any charges. Under Michigan law, suspects can only be held for 72 hours without being charged. On 11 November, the suspect was released without charge, their lawyer confirmed.

The public seems to be becoming more impatient with every day that passes since the 40-year-old died on 21 October. The night before, she had attended a wedding. It’s still unclear whether she returned — around 12.30am the next morning — alone or with someone else.

Days after her death, Detroit Police Chief James White said that it appeared she had been stabbed inside her home before she stumbled outside and eventually collapsed on the sidewalk.

The chief said there was no evidence of forced entry at Woll’s home and there were no signs that she tried to defend herself. Police have also rejected the theory that her death was driven by antisemitism, pointing to an untouched Israeli flag hanging in her home.

Law enforcement sources told CNN that they are treating Woll’s death as arising from a domestic dispute.

Woll was the president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue and previously worked as a former aide to Democratic Rep Elissa Slotkin and as a campaign staffer for Attorney General Dana Nessel.