Michael Jackson-Bolanos pleads not guilty to Samantha Woll murder – live

A suspect has finally been arrested and charged with the murder of well-loved synagogue leader Samantha Woll almost two months after she was brutally stabbed to death at her home.

On Wednesday, 28-year-old Michael Jackson-Bolanos was charged with felony murder, home invasion and lying to police.

Local prosecutor Kym Worthy said at a press conference that the suspect had no prior connection to the victim and that the killing was not believed to be a hate crime.

Jackson-Bolanos maintained his innocence and entered a not-guilty plea on Wednesday.

At his arraignment, new details were revealed about Woll’s murder – and the evidence allegedly linking Mr Jackson-Bolanos to the crime scene.

Woll was stabbed eight times in the attack at her home in Lafayette Park on 21 October, prosecutors said. The attack began inside her home before she stumbled outside and collapsed in the street.

Prosecutors described her murder as a “crime of opportunity” when Mr Jackson-Bolanos was allegedly “prowling” the neighbourhood stealing from cars and came across her open front door.

Woll’s blood has allegedly been found on a jacket that the suspect was wearing on the night of the murder, the court heard.