One dead, nine injured in San Bernardino party shooting
Victims appeared to be attending party at hookah bar
One person is dead and nine are injured after gunfire erupted in a large crowd of partygoers in San Bernardino, California.
The shooting took place just before midnight on Friday.
A witness told ABC7 that she saw teenagers who appeared to be gathered for a graduation party at a hookah bar near the corner of North Palm and Highland Avenue.
She said after the initial shooting a vehicle pulled into the gas station where she was pumping gas and a person inside opened fire there shooting two girls.
A statement from police confirmed the crowd of people was in the area attending a party.
There was a massive response from law enforcement which remained on-site on Saturday morning.
One report says the deceased is a 20-year-old male whose identity has not yet been officially confirmed.
No arrests have been made and a motive for the shooting is so far unknown.
More follows…
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.