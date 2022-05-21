One dead, nine injured in San Bernardino party shooting

One person is dead and nine are injured after gunfire erupted in a large crowd of partygoers in San Bernardino, California.

The shooting took place just before midnight on Friday.

A witness told ABC7 that she saw teenagers who appeared to be gathered for a graduation party at a hookah bar near the corner of North Palm and Highland Avenue.

She said after the initial shooting a vehicle pulled into the gas station where she was pumping gas and a person inside opened fire there shooting two girls.

A statement from police confirmed the crowd of people was in the area attending a party.

There was a massive response from law enforcement which remained on-site on Saturday morning.

One report says the deceased is a 20-year-old male whose identity has not yet been officially confirmed.

No arrests have been made and a motive for the shooting is so far unknown.

More follows…