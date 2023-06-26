San Diego man miraculously survives cardiac arrest after 70 minutes of CPR

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A San Diego man who went into cardiac arrest had a remarkable recovery after he was kept alive by his grandson, emergency responders, and hospital staff who performed CPR for 70 minutes to save his life.

David Mills, 67, left doctors in shock after surviving odds of lower than one per cent after suffering a heart attack in his Southern California home, where his 25-year-old grandson leaped into action and spent more than an hour attempting to resuscitate him alongside 911 dispatchers and hospital staff.

Mr Mills was rushed to hospital, where it was discovered that he had a blocked artery and he had a stent put into his heart. However, given that he did not have a pulse for 70 minutes, doctors were concerned he would struggle to make a full recovery.

“His nurse, they’re saying... ‘Oh my God you’re here, I was just going to call you, his eyes are open,’” Mr Mills’ wife Georgia Mills told Fox5.

“His ICU doctor two doors down leaned out of the room and he said ‘What did you say?’’ she added.

Mr Mills’ full recovery is largely thanks to the quick response of his grandson, Dr Andrew Fischer told the outlet.

“Starting CPR immediately is critical as the brain can only go about four to six minutes without oxygen before permanent damage occurs,” he explained.

“Too often, bystanders wait for the paramedics to arrive, which can be too late. People who go into SCA (cardiac arrest) still have residual oxygen in their blood and hands-only CPR can keep that blood circulating until help gets there,” he added.

David Mills survived his cardiac arrest after 70 minutes with no pulse (Screenshot / Fox 5 San Diego)

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Deputies arrived within five minutes of the 911 call, taking over the CPR procedure until the arrival of EMTs and paramedics from the Vista Fire Department.

“David, who is 67 and retired, underwent a total of 70 minutes of in-and out-of-hospital CPR, whereas the average CPR duration is about 25 to 30 minutes,” Dr Fischer told Fox 5. “Medical data indicates that after about 45 minutes and definitely beyond 60 minutes, the chances of survival and having a favourable neurological outcome are less than one per cent. This is why David’s survival and full recovery is so amazing.”

Mr Mills told Fox 5 that he now feels that he feels stronger each day and he’s optimistic about the future.