Watch live: Pro-Palestine protesters block Bay Bridge in San Francisco

Watch live as protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza block the Bay Bridge in San Francisco as Joe Biden visits the city to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Thursday, 16 November.

Organisers said around 200 people attended the demonstration on the key commuter route into the city which is hosting the forum.

Protesters are also calling for an end to US military aid to Israel.

According to social media posts, police began to make arrests after the California Highway Patrol issued a dispersal order to the assembled group.

Protesters included groups from the Palestinian Youth Movement and Bay Area Palestine Solidarity, according to a press release.

Footage appeared to show several protesters lying on the asphalt covered with white sheets.

It comes as Israel said its forces killed several militants as they entered the Al Shifa hospital, Gaza’s largest medical facility, as part of the IDF’s ground offensive against Hamas in retaliation for the 7 October massacre.