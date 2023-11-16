Police and protesters clashed at an Israel-Hamas protest on Wednesday 15 November, outside of the Democratic National Committee Headquarters.

Pro-Palestine protesters chanted in support of a ceasefire outside the building where Democratic representatives and candidates, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries were attending an event.

Wearing T-shirts that read "Cease Fire Now", protesters attempted to block entrances and exits in order to force politicians to come across their candlelight vigil.

Protesters claimed that the protest was peaceful until the U.S. Capitol Police rushed them without warning. One protester was arrested for assaulting an officer.

Police said 150 people were “illegally and violently protesting” with six officers treated for minor injuries.