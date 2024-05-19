Watch the moment a man pulled out a gun after stealing beer from a petrol station in Texas.

Fort Worth Police Department are appealing for information after two suspects entered the garage - located in the 9800 block of White Settlement Road - on Tuesday 14 May.

They each picked up two packs of beer and ran toward the front door without paying.

One of the suspects then pulled a handgun with an extended magazine and pointed it at the gas station employee before they left the store in a dark-coloured Toyota Corolla - after dropping some of the beer.

Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4377, or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.