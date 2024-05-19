Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:56
Liverpool fans welcome Jurgen Klopp and team coach to Anfield for final time
Liverpool fans welcomed their team coach to Anfield for the final time under Jurgen Klopp on Sunday 19 May.
The German manager brings the curtain down on an impressive spell at the club, which saw him deliver the Premier League title and Champions League glory after arriving in 2015.
Nearly nine years later, Klopp departs Liverpool a legend, and supporters put on a show for him and his team as they arrived for the final day of the domestic season.
Red flares and smoke bombs were on show as the Liverpool bus made its way through the streets to Anfield.
Up next
38:02
The science of falling in love
03:29
Jordan Rakei performs ‘Flowers’ in live Music Box session
04:35
The comedian taking on Narendra Modi for India’s democracy
05:24
Jordan Rakei performs song ‘Hope And Dreams’ on Music Box
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
The hidden pressures of playing real life figures
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
03:29
Jordan Rakei performs ‘Flowers’ in live Music Box session
05:24
Jordan Rakei performs song ‘Hope And Dreams’ on Music Box
03:28
Music Box season 10 launches with indie rock band Wings of Desire
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:31
Man steals beer from gas station, pulls gun on employee, drops crate
00:30
Jim Ratcliffe predicts how Keir Starmer will perform as prime minister
00:57
Protests against sewage pollution held at beaches, rivers and lakes
00:42
Tearful WW2 veteran recalls being captured weeks after D-Day
00:41
Car crushed by fallen bricks as deadly thunderstorm causes damage
00:39
Eyewitness captures fierce winds from Texas storm that killed four
02:47
Panama Canal faces water crisis amid drought and growing demand
00:47
Makeshift shelter saves hundreds of dogs as floods devastate Brazil
00:54
Jake Gyllenhaal jokes about why it was ‘great’ to work with McGregor
00:42
Ed Sheeran gives surprise performance to Sheffield music students
00:39
Dolly Parton’s niece reveals which Welsh town singer’s roots traced to
01:20