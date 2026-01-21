Video: Trump makes jab at Macron’s ‘beautiful’ sunglasses during Davos address

Donald Trump has mocked Emmanuel Macron for his choice of “beautiful” eyewear during a speech at the the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

On Tuesday (20 January), the French president, who has been battling an eye condition which leaves his right eye puffy, opted to wear a pair of aviator sunglasses for his address.

“What the hell happened?”, Mr Trump asked during his speech on Wednesday (21 January), before adding that “I actually like him, it’s hard to believe”.

Macron addressed the condition days earlier, during an appearance at the military base in Istres, southern France where he said the condition “is completely harmless”.