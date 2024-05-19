Morehouse College students peacefully protest during Biden’s commencement speech

As President Joe Biden addressed Morehouse College students at their commencement ceremony on Sunday 19 May, several students in attendance expressed solidarity with Palestine.

Some of the peaceful protesters sat with their back to Biden during his speech. One person in the back stood backwards with a raised fist.

Others raised Palestinian flags or wore keffiyehs.

Biden’s speech was an attempt to appeal to Morehouse’s demographic of young Black men, who campaign officials have noted signs of diminished enthusiasm among in particular.