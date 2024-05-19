Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter crashed on Sunday, 19 May as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog.

The scene was initially described as “very concerning” by Iranian officials. Rescuers have struggled to reach the scene of the crash due to difficult weather conditions.

Iranian officials have made contact with two people on the same helicopter as the president, according to Fars News Agency.

The country’s Fars News Agency has urged Iranians to pray for their president.