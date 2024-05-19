Blue Origin successfully launches six tourists to edge of space

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin had its first flight to space since 2022 on Sunday, May 19.

The 11-minute suborbital flight lifted off from Blue Origin’s base in West Texas just after 9.30am local time.

The successful trip ended a nearly two-year pause of crewed operations after a mission failure in 2022.

Six space tourists were on board Sunday’s NS-25 mission. Former Air Force Captain Ed Dwight, the first Black astronaut candidate in the United States, was among them.

Passengers experienced weightlessness and a view of the Earth’s horizon.