Sir Keir Starmer was quizzed on his policies for “discrimination against bald blokes” during an appearance on Sunday Brunch.

The Labour leader showed off his cooking skills by making tandoori salmon, before sitting down with hosts Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer.

“Final question, do you have anything on discrimination against bald blokes?” a cheeky Tim asked.

“Nothing at all, nothing,” Sir Keir said amid laughter from the studio, before running off to watch the Arsenal game.

Earlier on Sunday, Wes Streeting forgot one of Sir Keir’s key pledges during an appearance on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, pulling out a prompt card to help.