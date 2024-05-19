Busker offers perfect response to rude passer-by berating her on London street

A harpist busking on the streets of London expertly shut down a furious bypasser who wrongly accused her of begging.

The performer, known on TikTok as @Robyn.hearts.harp, was repeatedly asked if she had permission to be playing on the streets of Harrow, northwest London, before the woman threatened to report her to the local council.

In a video Robyn shared that has since gone viral, she is seen calmly responding to the woman’s angry tirade while continuing to play George Michael’s “Careless Whisper”.

She also patiently assures the woman that she isn’t begging, and payment for her performance by card or cash is only optional.