Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
01:07
Busker offers perfect response to rude passer-by berating her on London street
A harpist busking on the streets of London expertly shut down a furious bypasser who wrongly accused her of begging.
The performer, known on TikTok as @Robyn.hearts.harp, was repeatedly asked if she had permission to be playing on the streets of Harrow, northwest London, before the woman threatened to report her to the local council.
In a video Robyn shared that has since gone viral, she is seen calmly responding to the woman’s angry tirade while continuing to play George Michael’s “Careless Whisper”.
She also patiently assures the woman that she isn’t begging, and payment for her performance by card or cash is only optional.
Up next
38:02
The science of falling in love
03:29
Jordan Rakei performs ‘Flowers’ in live Music Box session
04:35
The comedian taking on Narendra Modi for India’s democracy
05:24
Jordan Rakei performs song ‘Hope And Dreams’ on Music Box
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
The hidden pressures of playing real life figures
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
03:29
Jordan Rakei performs ‘Flowers’ in live Music Box session
05:24
Jordan Rakei performs song ‘Hope And Dreams’ on Music Box
03:28
Music Box season 10 launches with indie rock band Wings of Desire
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:31
Man steals beer from gas station, pulls gun on employee, drops crate
00:30
Jim Ratcliffe predicts how Keir Starmer will perform as prime minister
00:57
Protests against sewage pollution held at beaches, rivers and lakes
00:42
Tearful WW2 veteran recalls being captured weeks after D-Day
00:26
Cristiano Ronaldo delivers Premier League title race prediction
02:05
Klopp shares heartfelt message to Liverpool fans ahead of departure
01:12
Oleksandr Usyk details sacrifices made to prepare for Tyson Fury fight
01:04
Fury says he was ‘having fun and playing around’ during defeat to Usyk
00:41
Car crushed by fallen bricks as deadly thunderstorm causes damage
00:39
Eyewitness captures fierce winds from Texas storm that killed four
02:47
Panama Canal faces water crisis amid drought and growing demand
00:47