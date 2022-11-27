Jump to content

Man hijacks city bus in San Francisco and slams into 10 vehicles

Rickey Rene Dancy, 36, faces 17 charges including carjacking, hit and run driving, assault with a deadly weapon after Thanksgiving weekend joyride

Bevan Hurley
Sunday 27 November 2022 21:54
Comments
A San Francisco man allegedly attacked a bus driver before hijacking his vehicle and crashing into 10 cars during a destructive one -and-a-half mile joyride.

Video captured by the Ques Boom TV Twitter account shows the stolen Muni bus swerving dangerously through traffic in the Mission district on Friday night before eventually coming to a halt.

A suspect, identified by the San Francisco Chronicle as Rickey Rene Dancy, 36, was arrested and is facing 17 charges including including carjacking, hit and run driving, assault with a deadly weapon and DUI causing injury.

San Francisco Police Department deputy chief Raj Vaswani said in a Twitter post the bus was taken with force near the corner of Mission and Cortland streets.

It didn’t have any passengers on it at the time, and the driver was able to exit the vehicle, Mr Vaswani said. He suffered minor injuries.

The bus struck 10 vehicles, leaving one driver with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Mr Dancy is being held in San Francisco County Jail and no bond or court date had been set by Sunday evening.

The Muni Transportation Agency overseas San Francisco’s public transit system, streets and taxis.

