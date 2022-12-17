Jump to content

San Francisco Bay Area struck by magnitude 3.6 earthquake

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Saturday 17 December 2022 13:32
Comments

The San Francisco Bay Area in California has been struck by a magnitude 3.6 earthquake.

The quake took place early on Saturday morning, according to US Geological Survey. The earthquake was centred in the East Bay, striking at 3.39am PST at a depth of 5.8km just northeast of El Cerrito, located north of Oakland.

According to SFGate, the epicentre seemed to be the Hillside Natural Area, a park in El Cerrito.

Users of the USGS Community Intensity Map reported sensing the earthquake from Fremont in the south all the way to Vallejo in the north.

On 25 October, the Bay Area was struck by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake – the strongest since 2014.

There are no reports of injuries or damage, ABC7 noted.

More follows...

