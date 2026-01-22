San Francisco Giants star detained by immigration officials prompting Nancy Pelosi to intervene
The 27-year-old Giants outfielder was stopped by Customs and Border Protection at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday
San Francisco Giants star Jung Hoo Lee was detained by immigration officials, prompting Representative Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat and former House Speaker, to intervene.
The 27-year-old Giants outfielder was stopped by Customs and Border Protection at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday because he forgot documents in South Korea, Pelosi’s office said in a statement shared by multiple news outlets.
"Our office is actively working with the Giants organization, our Congressional partners and federal liaisons to resolve this situation and secure Mr. Lee's release expeditiously," the two-time former House speaker said.
Lee was later released, the Giants said, after his “brief travel issue at LAX due to a paperwork issue."
"The matter was quickly clarified with the appropriate authorities, and he has since been cleared to continue his travel. We appreciate the professionalism of all parties involved,” a spokesperson for the team told the media.
Lee’s agent, Scott Boras, told the San Francisco Chronicle it was “not anything political or anything like that.”
Detentions by federal agents have become a hot-button issue amid President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.
Lee arrived at LAX ahead of an appearance at the Giants’ FanFest in San Ramon on Saturday. The tour, which has multiple stops across Northern California, gives fans a chance to meet players and coaches.
Lee is of South Korean descent, but he was born in Nagoya, Japan, where his father, Korean baseball star Jong Beom Lee, was playing for the Chunichi Dragons, according to his MLB profile. During his introductory press conference, Lee called himself “Grandson of the Wind.” His father is known as “Son of the Wind.”
Lee made his debut in the majors in March 2024 after playing for the Kiwoom Heroes in Korea for seven years. Lee agreed to a six-year contract with the Giants worth $113 million in December 2023, ESPN reported, citing unnamed sources, at the time.
The Giants will begin spring training for the 2026 season in Scottsdale, Arizona, in early February.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks