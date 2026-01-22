Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

San Francisco Giants star Jung Hoo Lee was detained by immigration officials, prompting Representative Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat and former House Speaker, to intervene.

The 27-year-old Giants outfielder was stopped by Customs and Border Protection at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday because he forgot documents in South Korea, Pelosi’s office said in a statement shared by multiple news outlets.

"Our office is actively working with the Giants organization, our Congressional partners and federal liaisons to resolve this situation and secure Mr. Lee's release expeditiously," the two-time former House speaker said.

Lee was later released, the Giants said, after his “brief travel issue at LAX due to a paperwork issue."

"The matter was quickly clarified with the appropriate authorities, and he has since been cleared to continue his travel. We appreciate the professionalism of all parties involved,” a spokesperson for the team told the media.

open image in gallery San Francisco Giants star Jung Hoo Lee was detained by immigration officials, prompting Representative Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, to intervene ( Chris Coduto/Getty Images )

Lee’s agent, Scott Boras, told the San Francisco Chronicle it was “not anything political or anything like that.”

Detentions by federal agents have become a hot-button issue amid President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Lee arrived at LAX ahead of an appearance at the Giants’ FanFest in San Ramon on Saturday. The tour, which has multiple stops across Northern California, gives fans a chance to meet players and coaches.

Lee is of South Korean descent, but he was born in Nagoya, Japan, where his father, Korean baseball star Jong Beom Lee, was playing for the Chunichi Dragons, according to his MLB profile. During his introductory press conference, Lee called himself “Grandson of the Wind.” His father is known as “Son of the Wind.”

open image in gallery The 27-year-old Giants outfielder was stopped by Customs and Border Protection at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday because he forgot his documents, Pelosi's office said ( Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images )

Lee made his debut in the majors in March 2024 after playing for the Kiwoom Heroes in Korea for seven years. Lee agreed to a six-year contract with the Giants worth $113 million in December 2023, ESPN reported, citing unnamed sources, at the time.

The Giants will begin spring training for the 2026 season in Scottsdale, Arizona, in early February.