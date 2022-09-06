Canadian police report possible sighting of Saskatchewan stabbings suspect
The RCMP in Saskatchewan tweeted the report on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon
Canadian police said they received a report about a possible sighting of stabbings suspect Myles Sanderson at an Indigenous reserve.
“Update for Dangerous Person Alert for James Smith Cree Nation: Investigators have received reports of a possible sighting of suspect Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation. RCMP responding. If in area: seek shelter/shelter in place. DO NOT approach. 911 to report info,” the RCMP wrote on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.
This is a developing story
