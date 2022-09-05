Saskatchewan stabbing suspect Damien Sanderson found dead, say Canada police

One of the men suspected to be behind a spree of stabbings in Saskatchewan, Canada that killed 10 people and injured at least 19 has been found dead, Canadian authorities say.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Monday that Damien Sanderson, 31, had been killed, according to Reuters and multiple other media outlets.
His brother and fellow suspect Myles Sanderson, 30, “may have sustained injures” and may be seeking medical attention, Saskatchewan RCMP commander Rhonda Blackmore said.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
