Former National Hockey League player Nick Kerdiles has died in a motorcycle accident in Tennessee.

Kerdiles, who was once engaged to reality TV star Savannah Chrisley, died from injuries he sustained during a crash around 3.30am on Saturday, according to the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department. He was 29.

The former hockey player was reportedly driving his Indian motorcycle when he ran a stop sign and crashed into a BMW, TMZ reports.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. According to authorities, there is no evidence suggesting either of the drivers involved in the crash were impaired.

Ms Chrisley, the daughter of disgraced real estate tycoon Todd Chrisley, paid tribute to her former fiancé in an Instagram post.

“Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today… I miss and love you. I’ll forever save our last messages of ‘I love you,’” Ms Chrisley wrote. “Please send me a sign that you’re okay ... [w]e loved hard ... and I can’t wait to ride bikes with you along the beaches of heaven one day.”

She also shared a video of the two kissing with the caption: “I’m still hoping you respond my text.”

Kerdiles and the Growing Up Chrisley star began dating in 2017 and got engaged two years later, around the time Ms Chrisley’s parents were indicted on tax evasion and bank fraud charges in Georgia.

Nic Kerdiles (L) and Savannah Chrisley at the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 (Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Na)

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted in 2022 and sentenced to twelve and seven years in prison, respectively, according to CNN.

Kerdiles often appeared on the reality TV show which aired from 2019 until it was cancelled last year.

The couple called the engagement off in 2020. At the time, they issued a joint statement saying they had nothing but love and respect for one another.

Ms Chrisley’s older brother said she was “beside herself” after learning the tragic news.

“There are really no words. Nic was killed early this morning in a motorcycle accident. It’s devastating for our family and my heart aches for his,” Kyle Chrisley wrote in a heartfelt post. “Nic was a good soul all the way around. He was incredibly hard-working and was always there for you. He wasn’t just Savannah’s ex-fiancé, he was a part of our family.”

Kerdines posted an Instagram story just hours before his death riding his motorcycle. He captioned the post: “Night rider.”

He played in the NHL with the Anaheim Ducks. More recently, he had been working as a real estate agent.