School staffer drowns during summer youth camp trip

A school staff member in Minnesota died after he disappeared underwater while attending a summer camp with students.

The 30-year-old man died on Labor Day as police from the Crow Wing County sheriff’s office were called to the scene at around 1.37pm on Monday at Rice Lake in Brainerd, where the North Star Camp was taking place, the Forum News Service reported.

The staff member from Hutchinson, west of Minneapolis, was on a weekend trip at the lake with the students.

Law enforcement was told that a student grabbed the man from the water before they arrived.

Sheriff’s deputies and medical personnel performed lifesaving measures and but the man was pronounced dead after being taken to Essentia Health-St Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd.

The man’s body was transported to Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy was set to be conducted. As of Monday night, the cause of death had not yet been confirmed.

The investigation continues while the man’s identity remains sealed while his family is made aware of what happened.

The Minnesota Conference of Seventh-day Adventists organises the camp.

In a statement on Monday evening, the spiritual group said that the “unexpected death” occurred “during a senior class experience at North Star Camp”.

The 30-year-old was a staff member at Maplewood Academy, the group said.

“Emergency services were called and all appropriate measures were taken. Maplewood Academy and camp staff are fully cooperating with local authorities to determine what caused the unexpected death ... Plans are underway to provide counseling services to the Maplewood Academy faculty, staff and students,” they added.