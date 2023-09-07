Scientists discover mysterious golden orb near Alaskan sea floor

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Researchers are trying to identify a strange, golden, flesh-like object found at the bottom of the sea.

The object was found two miles under water on the ocean floor off the Pacific Coast of Alaska, and appears smooth, round, and with a hole in its centre.

Researches said the object feels like "skin tissue," and are conducting DNA analysis to learn more.

Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — the organisation that discovered the object — theorise it could be a hatched egg of some kind or a previously unknown marine sponge.

The NOAA found the object with a remote submersible participating in the Seascape Alaska 5 expedition. When researchers first found the object, they used a mechanical arm on the vessel to "tickle" the possible egg, according to The Guardian. They determined the object had a "skin-like" texture.

The researchers decided to investigate further and used a suction mechanism on the craft to collect the object.

The expedition is scheduled to continue until 15 September, and is being live streamed.