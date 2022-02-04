Sorority suspended over ‘offensive’ video mocking Black sorority hand signals

Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU) has suspended a sorority that allegedly mocked the traditions of Zeta Phi Beta, a Black sorority.

SCSU president Joe Bertolino said in a statement on Tuesday that a sorority, Omega Zeta Pi, was suspended immediately, pending an independent investigation, WVIT-TV reported.

Zeta Phi Beta and social media users had called for the action to be taken after a video of the alleged mockery surfaced on social media, including on TikTok.

Kahlil Greene, who is well known for making educational videos, called out the footage in a now viral TikTok that explained the significance of the Zeta Phi Beta rituals that students from Omega Zeta Pi mocked.

“For anyone who doesn’t know, what those white women were mocking is called a stroll, which is a group performance routine created by members of the Divine Nine to represent their respective organisation,” said Greene of a group of nine historically Black fraternities and sorties.

He added: “It’s literally the day before Black History Month so I can’t believe this happened”.

“It was just very offensive to see another sorority would mock the values and traditions the other sorority would have,” said a freshman, Mark Jones Jr, to local reporters. Many echoed those views.

In his statement, Mr Bertolino said “I have the greatest respect for Zeta Phi Beta, Inc.’s heritage and traditions and am deeply concerned about the pain that this incident has caused to their membership and that of other Multicultural Greek Organisations, as well as individuals of colour across our campus community.”

“I hope that the concrete steps taken by my administration will advance the immediate and systemic changes needed to better support and protect students of color on our campus and rebuild the lines of trust within our diverse community.”

As In The Know reported, universities including at The University of Central Arkansas’ call on students not to imitate another fraternity’s or sorority’s call or sign.