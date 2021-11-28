State wildlife troopers in Oregon were forced to escort a sea lion back towards the sea after it was sighted by residents in Lincoln City.

The sea lion, according to authorities, was seen wondering towards US Highway 101 on Friday evening when it was reported to Lincoln City Police Department.

The force approached Oregon State Police (OSP) for assistance, with an OSP wildlife trooper responding to Lincoln City on Friday night.

OSP said that, following a discussion, it was decided to escort the sea lion back towards the Oregon coastline with plywood sheeting.

The sea lion was then herded two blocks towards Schooner Creek, which was the closest body of water, and which leads directly to the Pacific Ocean.

Video shared to the OSP’s Facebook page showed the sea lion in Schooner Creek, with spotlights focusing on the creature, that locals apparently called “Tiffany”.

The OSP said the sea lion “slid safely down the embankment and into a channel of Schooner Creek”, where it will waited for the tide to come back in.

A “small crowd” watched on for the finale of the rescue operation, and according to OSP chanted “’Way to go Tiffany’ as the sea lion blew bubbles in the creek”.

“The tide was outgoing at the time so there was not a lot of water, but the sea lion will be able to rest in the channel until the tide comes back in, and then swim into Siletz Bay and the Pacific Ocean,” OSP said.

According to Oregon’s Department of Fish & Wildlife, Oregon is home to three species of sea lion species and two seals, and the creatures are a common sight.