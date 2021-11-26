Trump teases 2024 run yet again in Thanksgiving message

Donald Trump has once again teased a potential run for the White House in 2024, with a Thanksgiving message promising things “will be great again”.

The message, referring to his “Make America Great Again” and “Keep America Great” campaign slogans from 2016 and 2020, respectively, told Americans “do not worry”.

“A very interesting time in our Country, but do not worry, we will be great again – and we will all do it together,” the former US president told his fans. “America will never fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction.”

“Too many generations of greatness are counting on us,” Mr Trump continued. “Enjoy your Thanksgiving knowing that a wonderful future lies ahead!”

His remarks were among the strongest sign so far of his intention to run in 2024, when he will likely come up against US President Joe Biden.

Neither of the two men have confirmed a 2024 run, although Mr Trump has strongly hinted that he will do so, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested this week it was Mr Biden’s intention to do so.

Both would be the oldest person elected and inaugurated US president if that happens.

Mr Trump, who has been fundraising nationally since refusing to accept his election loss in 2020, has held a number of campaign-style rallies in early primary states including in Iowa this year.

He told Fox News earlier this month that he will “probably” announce a 2024 run after 2022’s midterm elections, with his Republican Party trying to retake the House and Senate.

“I am certainly thinking about it and we’ll see,’ Mr Trump said. “I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms.”

Despite being impeached twice – including once for inciting an insurrection on the US Capitol – Mr Trump retains fairly high levels of support among Republicans, including those in Congress.

Former aides have however suggested he will not run in 2024 because “his fragile ego cannot stand to be considered a two-time loser”, as Michael Cohen, Mr Trump’s former attorney, recently told CNN.

In 2018, Mr Trump famously told Americans on Thanksgiving that he was most thankful for himself, having said he was grateful “For having a great family and for having made a tremendous difference in this country”.