An unleashed dog killed nearly two dozen turtle hatchlings on a beach in Florida, officials have said.

Conservationists found the 23 dead hatchlings along the surf in Atlantic Beach, Duval County, at the weekend. Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol volunteers had been patrolling the shoreline for nest damage following Hurricane Erin when they made the grim discovery.

The dog suspected of killing the turtles is yet to be identified and remains on the loose.

open image in gallery The Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol said that 23 hatchlings were mauled by a dog in a ferocious attack last week ( The Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol )

“The predations are particularly disheartening because of all the measures that Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol volunteers take to protect the nests and keep the turtles safe,” city officials said. “Indeed, every nest counts because scientists estimate that only one in 1,000 hatchlings reach adulthood.

“Even the most well-behaved dogs can be curious and easily be attracted to hatchlings or dig up a nest.”

“It's crucial to remember that these nests are often well-camouflaged, and it's easy for us and our pets to miss them,” the City of Atlantic Beach statement continued. “Let's do our part to protect the future of these amazing animals. Always keep your dog on a leash and stay away from marked nesting areas.

Pet owners can face serious consequences if their animals endanger or harass a federally protected species, with sea turtles protected under the Endangered Species Act.

The Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol urged locals to keep a safe distance from nesting zones, at least through to October, until the season has run its course.

Early risers who walk along the beaches are asked to be especially vigilant due to the morning being the typical time that baby sea turtles emerge from their nests.

open image in gallery Early morning beach walkers have been advised to be 'extra vigilant' around the nests ( The Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol )

The killings come weeks after a number of nests were destroyed by a collarless dog in Ponte Vedra Beach, The Miami-Herald reports.

Officials said paw prints were found around the targeted nests, which are about a 7-mile drive south from Atlantic Beach.

“Fortunately, only a few eggs were lost from each [nest],” Mickler’s Landing Turtle Patrol said in an August 6 Facebook post.

The group placed screens over the remaining nests to protect them from being dug up, The Herald added.

Beachgoers can report loose dogs to the police non-emergency number at (904) 247-5859 and report general sea turtle incidents by calling (904) 613-6081.