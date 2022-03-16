Peru landslide buries homes, search underway for missing
Officials say up to 80 homes buried by mud in La Libertad region of Peru
Video captures huge landslide in Peru
Rescuers are searching for survivors after a devastating landslide buried up to 80 homes in Peru, officials say.
Authorities say the landslide happened in in the La Libertad region in northern Peru after heavy rains soaked the area, with at least 15 people still missing.
A 68-year-old resident of the town was confirmed dead by President Pedro Castillo on Wednesday.
Defence Minister Jose Luis Gavidia visited the impacted area and said that eight people had so far been rescued safely from the rubble on Tuesday, according to Reuters.
“There are approximately 15 to 20 people who are missing,” Mr Gavidia said in a ministry statement.
Officials in the area, which is largely populated with mine workers, say that the vegetation-covered mountain is not suitable for building homes.
“We estimate that between 60 and 80 homes have been affected by the landslide. There are many people trapped,” Manuel Llempen, the governor of La Libertad, told news channel Canal N.
And he added: “We are drilling into the walls and saving and rescuing people whose homes have been covered.”
