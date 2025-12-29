Shamans predict Trump will oust Maduro in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adorned in traditional Andean ponchos and elaborate headdresses, a group of shamans convened on Monday atop a sacred hill overlooking Peru’s capital city.

The annual ritual saw them perform a ceremony on the treeless San Cristobal hill, where they offered their predictions for the upcoming year, encompassing international relations, ongoing global conflicts and the fates of prominent world leaders.

This year’s prophecies included a significant forecast regarding Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, with the shamans asserting he would be removed from office. They also indicated that global conflicts, such as the protracted war in Ukraine, are set to continue.

Shaman Ana María Simeón elaborated on one key prediction, stating: "We have asked for Maduro to leave, to retire, for President Donald Trump of the United States to be able to remove him, and we have visualized that next year this will happen."

The group has a mixed record with its annual predictions. ( AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo )

Last year, they warned a “nuclear war” would break out between Israel and Gaza, where a ceasefire is currently in place.

But in December 2023, the group correctly predicted that former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, who had been imprisoned for human rights abuses, would perish within twelve months.

Fujimori died from cancer in September 2024 at the age of 86.

Before Monday’s ceremony, the shamans met to drink hallucinogenic concoctions derived from native plants — including Ayahuasca and the San Pedro cactus — which are believed to give them the power to predict the future.

During the ceremony, they placed blankets with yellow flowers, coca leaves, swords and other objects on San Cristobal hill, asking for positive energy for the new year.

After dancing in circles and playing ancestral instruments, the shamans asked for peace in the Middle East, an end to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and the fall of President Maduro.

The prayers to the gods, performed amid flowers and incense, as well as dances, are intended to encourage leaders to make good decisions.

The shamans also predicted natural disasters, such as earthquakes and climatic phenomena.