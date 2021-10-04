Shark attack leaves California surfer with critical injuries

A surfer in California has been left with ciritcal injuries following what appeared to be a shark attack off the coast of the Bay Area.

The incident happened at arounds 9am on Monday, with the surfer airlifted to hospital following the encounter with the shark.

One witness, Jared Davis, a friend of the surfer who was attacked, told KTVU: “I saw the dorsal fin of the shark and then I saw the tail fin of the shark.

“They were going down into the water. It definitely wasn’t like a quick attack. It was nice and slow. Kind of like a dolphin peaking up.”

More follows