New York City beaches closed to swimmers until further notice after two shark sightings
Several New York City beaches have been closed for swimming until further notice after two shark sightings.
The NYPD’s 100th precinct, which covers Rockaway, announced on Tuesday that the waters off all Rockaway beaches are now out of bounds.
The beach boardwalk remains open.
