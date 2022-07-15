Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Warning issued to swimmers after string of recent shark attacks on Long Island

‘These Tiger sharks are just a little bit closer to shore than they’ve been’

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Friday 15 July 2022 19:39
Comments

Related video: Beachgoers wary over rise in Long Island shark incidents

Long Island residents and visitors have been warned to be careful when visiting the beach, after at least four people have been injured in what’s believed to be shark attacks over the course of the last month.

Ocean Beach, New York fire chief Ian Levine told CNN on Thursday that “we are telling people that if they are swimming, they need to swim in lifeguard areas. They should only go waist deep and that they should be aware of their surroundings”.

The Long Island peninsula measures more than 120 miles and is located east of New York City. Multiple shark attacks have been reported on Long Island beaches since 3 July.

On Wednesday, a surfer was knocked from his board by a shark at Smith Point County Park beach, according to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. The surfer was bitten on his leg before he struck the shark and rode a wave to the shoreline.

The beach was momentarily shut down as the authorities searched the area for sharks using drones, Mr Bellone said.

Recommended

Mere hours later, a man was bitten by a shark in waist-high waters off Fire Island after lifeguards had finished their shifts, according to police. The 49-year-old was able to walk out of the water and he was transported to hospital via helicopter.

“He stated that he felt on his side a large animal rubbing against him. He went to move it away and that’s when his hand got bit,” Mr Levine said.

Long Island beach shut down after shark attacks surfer

A beach on Fire Island was closed down for a period of time on Thursday after a shark was spotted. After a drone search yielded no sightings, the beach was reopened.

Mr Bellone said that he believes that recent shark activity is “an indication ... that what we’re looking at is something of a new normal in that ... these Tiger sharks are just a little bit closer to shore than they’ve been”.

“They’ve always been out there, of course, you’re interacting with marine life whenever you are out in the ocean, but they’re closer to shore now. And those contacts, those interactions with humans and sharks may increase,” he added.

Two lifeguards were role-playing as victims during a training exercise last month when they were attacked by sharks.

The biting of a lifeguard in the chest and hand during a drill after he had been on the job for a decade led to the brief closing of Smith Point County Park beach on 3 July.

Mr Bellone said at the time that the beach was opened ahead of the 4 July holiday following a drone search.

Recommended

On 8 July, another man was training for a lifeguard test when he was attacked within a mile of where the attack on Wednesday took place.

“He was actually playing the victim and he was coming out to be rescued and I guess all his thrashing around caused the disturbance,” Mr Levine told CNN.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in