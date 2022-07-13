Swimmers ordered out of water after shark bites surfer at Long Island beach

Swimming was suspended at a popular beach on New York’s Long Island after a surfer was bitten early on Wednesday morning, NBC New York reports.

“Swimming has been suspended at this time due to dangerous marine life activity,” Suffolk County Parks said in a statement on Twitter.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone told Newsday the surfer has been taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for treatment.

The bite occured between 7 and 8am on Smith Point beach, marking the second time in recent weeks an oceangoer has been bitten by a shark in Suffolk County.

The surfer’s condition is unknown.

Officials plan to hold a press conference about the incident on Wednesday morning with more information.

Mr Bellone’s office added that shark bites are “extremely rare” in the area and Long Island lifeguards patrol the water with paddleboards, Jet Skis, and drones to ensure the safety of swimmers.

Earlier this month, a small shark non-fatally bit a lifeguard’s chest and hand during a training exercise, leading to another temporary beach shutdown.

The bite marked the first reported shark encounter at Smith Point beach since it opened in 1959.

Shark bites are extremely rare, and fatal ones rarer still. Sharks do not consider humans a primary food source. Driving to the beach is by far and away more dangerous than swimming at it.

Cleaner seas, rebounding fish species, and warming oceans because of climate change in the New York area may be causing more shark sightings, according to experts.

There’s also the factor of social media and the internet bringing more visibility than ever before to encounters between humans and sharks that have always occured in the ocean.

“We are more in tune to sharks than ever before, and I think that’s a bigger issue than an actual increase in incidents or an actual increase in the number of sharks,” Hans Walters of the New York Aquarium told ABC7.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.