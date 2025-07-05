Shark sightings force some New York beaches to close on busy July 4 weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shark sightings forced some New York beaches to close on the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Millions of Americans celebrated Independence Day on Friday, with many opting to hang out at the beach. New Yorkers who wanted to take advantage of the sunny weather may have been disappointed to find Rockaway Beach in Queens was closed after shark sightings.

New York City Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry alerted the closures in an X post Friday afternoon.

Daughtry said two sharks were spotted near Beach 32nd Street shortly before 11:30 a.m. ET.

open image in gallery Shark sightings forced some New York beaches to close on the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend ( NYC Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry )

open image in gallery Multiple sharks were spotted at Rockaway Beach ( NYC Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry )

open image in gallery New York takes shark monitoring seriously using drones ( NYC Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry )

He said “one marine animal” was also seen at Beach 144th Street and the latest sighting was at Beach 30th Street.

“These sightings were very close to beachgoers. But thanks to drone tech, lifeguards, and the dedicated professionals at [NYC Emergency Management], we’re keeping everyone safe as they enjoy the holiday.”

Beach 30th Street was only closed for an hour on Friday, according to Daughtry.

New York takes shark monitoring seriously. Lifeguards continuously patrol the water and beach police and staff use drones to spot “dangerous marine life,” such as sharks, and large schools of fish that may attract them, according to a recent press release from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office.

The Empire State has increased its surveillance capabilities this summer, which includes six new drones, marking 28 drones total, and training eight new drone operators for a total of 48 operators.

New York also gave beach police one large “enterprise drone” with thermal imaging, among other capabilities. The drone can also drop personal flotation devices into the water in emergencies.

“Our Long Island State Park beaches are cherished by New Yorkers and visitors alike — perfect places to get offline, get outside and enjoy the outdoors,” Hochul said in Wednesday’s release.

She continued: “We are continuing to strengthen our shark surveillance capabilities and safety tactics at these beaches to help protect these treasured summertime traditions. I encourage all beachgoers to stay safe, stay alert and always follow the direction of lifeguards and park staff.”