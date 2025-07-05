Shark sightings force some New York beaches to close on busy July 4 weekend
Rockaway Beach in Queens was closed after shark sightings on Friday
Shark sightings forced some New York beaches to close on the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Millions of Americans celebrated Independence Day on Friday, with many opting to hang out at the beach. New Yorkers who wanted to take advantage of the sunny weather may have been disappointed to find Rockaway Beach in Queens was closed after shark sightings.
New York City Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry alerted the closures in an X post Friday afternoon.
Daughtry said two sharks were spotted near Beach 32nd Street shortly before 11:30 a.m. ET.
He said “one marine animal” was also seen at Beach 144th Street and the latest sighting was at Beach 30th Street.
“These sightings were very close to beachgoers. But thanks to drone tech, lifeguards, and the dedicated professionals at [NYC Emergency Management], we’re keeping everyone safe as they enjoy the holiday.”
Beach 30th Street was only closed for an hour on Friday, according to Daughtry.
New York takes shark monitoring seriously. Lifeguards continuously patrol the water and beach police and staff use drones to spot “dangerous marine life,” such as sharks, and large schools of fish that may attract them, according to a recent press release from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office.
The Empire State has increased its surveillance capabilities this summer, which includes six new drones, marking 28 drones total, and training eight new drone operators for a total of 48 operators.
New York also gave beach police one large “enterprise drone” with thermal imaging, among other capabilities. The drone can also drop personal flotation devices into the water in emergencies.
“Our Long Island State Park beaches are cherished by New Yorkers and visitors alike — perfect places to get offline, get outside and enjoy the outdoors,” Hochul said in Wednesday’s release.
She continued: “We are continuing to strengthen our shark surveillance capabilities and safety tactics at these beaches to help protect these treasured summertime traditions. I encourage all beachgoers to stay safe, stay alert and always follow the direction of lifeguards and park staff.”
