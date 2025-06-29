Moment diver comes face to face with giant great white shark

This is the shocking moment a scuba diver encountered a giant great white shark whilst diving off the coast of Bali.

Video footage taken by diver Fabian Clifton on 12 March 2025 shows the shark slowly turning to face the camera, where it lingers before turning again and swimming away.

Mr Clinton, a dive instructor at Scuba Junkie in Nusa Penida, said the encounter was “one in a million… getting close to the greatest!”

Great white sharks sightings are extremely rare in Bali. The last spotting was in 2019 at Crystal Bay, on the other side of Nusa Penida.