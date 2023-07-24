Hospital security guard dies after being shot while on the job in Oregon

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A security guard has died after being shot while on shift at a hospital in Oregon. Officials said another person was also injured at the scene following the shooting at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland.

Bobby Smallwood, 44, was named as one of the victims, while the second victim (who has not been identified) is said to be a member of staff at the hospital and is in stable condition.

According to a statement released by the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a “threat” inside the hospital where a person was seen armed with “at least one firearm” on Saturday 22 July at 10.57am.

When police arrived, they were notified that shots had been fired in the hospital. Witnesses said that they heard three to four shots fired, The Oregonian reported.

Police then began their search for the suspect while staff started their “shelter-in-place protocols.”

The statement continued: “Officers learned that the security guard was wounded, and they worked with hospital staff to begin treatment.”

Mr Smallwood was soon transferred to another facility, where he was later pronounced dead.

As police continued their search, they learned that the suspect had left the hospital, which is when additional “officers set up a perimeter around the neighbourhood and attempted to locate the suspect.”

After gathering information that the suspect might be in a grocery store called Fred Meyer, they secured the perimeter, evacuated employees and customers and began their search. The search at the store was unsuccessful as the suspect was not found.

But police from various agencies managed to track the suspect’s vehicle near Gresham, where the vehicle was stopped. It was found around 15 miles east of Portland.

When the suspect was located, three “Portland Police officers used deadly force” as they shot and killed the suspect. “During the incident, shots were fired by police. The suspect is deceased. No officers were injured,” the press release said.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released and police are currently investigating the motive behind the shooting.

The hospital also said no patients were injured in the incident.

“This is a sad day for the staff at Legacy Health, and our hearts go out to the family, friends, and coworkers of the employees affected by today’s tragedy,” said Chief Chuck Lovell, who responded to the scene.

“By all accounts, hospital staff and law enforcement did great work responding to this incident, and I’m grateful for the coordinated efforts by all.”

Kathryn Correia, Legacy Health president and CEO, said in the hospital statement: “Words cannot express the profound grief we are experiencing.

“We offer our unwavering support to Bobby’s loved ones, to our patients in our care, to the staff at Legacy Good Samaritan and to all our employees and providers suffering today.”