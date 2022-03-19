Virginian-Pilot newspaper reporter killed in shooting outside bar

Two people were killed and three others injured in a shooting outside a bar-restaurant in Norfolk, Virginia in the early hours of Saturday morning.

One of the victims was 25-year-old Virginian-Pilot newspaper reporter Sierra Jenkins, a bystander who was caught in the gunfire and died in hospital. The second victim, Devon Harris of Portsmouth, Virginia, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred just before 2am outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, a popular venue near Tidewater Community College’s campus.

Customers were beginning to leave as the last call for drinks had been announced and the lights had been turned up.

An argument began outside and soon after shots were fired.

Ms Jenkins was leaving the bar when she got caught in the gunfire. She was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she died.

Three men were wounded — one suffered life-threatening injuries. It is believed that the weapon was not brought into the bar as customers are patted down before entry.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

A statement from The Virginian-Pilot reads: “We are devastated to report that Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press reporter Sierra Jenkins was among the victims of an overnight shooting in downtown Norfolk. She was 25.”

“For two years, she’s covered the stories of Hampton Roads with compassion and care. She worked at Atlanta Magazine and CNN before coming home to Hampton Roads in 2020. Most recently, Sierra has been reporting on school policies and issues across the region,” it continues.

“Sierra was funny, energetic and full of enthusiasm. We are absolutely heartbroken. Our community is better because of her reporting.”

The outlet reported that Ms Jenkins was scheduled to work on Saturday, but when editors could not reach her to cover the shooting another reporter filled in. A short time later they learned she was one of the two victims.

“Sierra was a bright and talented woman with so much going for her. Her passion for journalism was undeniable and our community is better because of her reporting,” said Kris Worrell, editor-in-chief of Virginia Media.

“Sierra was funny and energetic and full of enthusiasm. We are absolutely heartbroken.”

Ms Jenkins’ father, Maurice, who lives in Virginia Beach, described his daughter as a sweet, caring and hard-working young woman who loved being a journalist. She was the oldest of three siblings.