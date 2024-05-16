The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An Atlanta cop and Marine faces a murder charge after a Lyft driver was found dead, just months after the officer was arrested in a drug case.

Union City police were called to South Fulton Parkway and Stonewall Tell Road, just outside of Atlanta, following an alleged shooting early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man, later identified as Reginald Folks, 35, who had been inflicted with gunshot wounds. Folks was driving the suspect at the time of the shooting. Police have not released details on what led to the killing.

The alleged gunman, Atlanta police officer Koby Minor, was still at the scene when authorities arrived before being arrested in connection with the shooting. He was said to have resigned his police role following his arrest.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed in a preliminary statement that Mr Minor was one of their officers and had been since July 2018.

Prior to graduating Clayton State University, Mr Minor was a rifleman for the Marines between 2010 and 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He claimed to have led battle drills for teams of 20 and to be “trained in the use of explosives,” his profile reads.

Lyft released a statement after the driver’s death.

Kolby Minor is being held in Fulton County jail on murder and aggravated assault charges ( Atlanta Police Department )

“Our hearts are with Mr. Folks’ loved ones as they confront this unspeakable tragedy, and we have reached out to offer our support during this difficult time,” a Lyft spokesperson said in a statement.

Mr Minor has received a permanent Lyft ban, the company added.

The cop is being held in Fulton County jail on murder and aggravated assault charges.

At the time Mr Minor was apprehended, he was on unpaid leave from teh department following a separate arrest for drug charges in Milton, Georgia, on December 25. He was booked on charges for possessing a controlled substance and drugs not in an original container, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

His service firearm was confiscated after the arrest last year, according to the APD.

The Independent has reached out to Union City police for further information.