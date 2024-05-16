Slovakia PM shooting latest: Robert Fico health update given by deputy PM after assassination attempt
Slovak populist prime minister shot in stomach during meeting with supporters in Handlova
Slovakia’s populist prime minister Robert Fico was rushed to hospital in a life-threatening condition after he was shot in the stomach in an assassination attempt.
Reports said that Mr Fico, 59, was injured after five shots were fired outside the House of Culture in the town of Handlova where the leader was meeting with supporters.
Deputy Prime Minister Tomas Taraba said the operation “went well” and added: “I guess in the end he will survive ... he’s not in a life-threatening situation at this moment.”
After being treated briefly at a local hospital, Mr Fico was airlifted to Banska Bystrica Hospital where he was seen being carried on a gurney.
The suspect, who is understood to be a 71-year-old former security guard, was detained at the scene, with the attack believed to be politically motivated.
Peter Pellegrini, Slovakia’s president-elect and an ally of Mr Fico, said that “an assassination attempt on the prime minister is a threat to everything that has adorned Slovak democracy so far”.
Mr Fico, a well-known ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin, is a divisive figure in Slovak politics, with the European Union Parliament elections due to take place in three weeks.
Slovak government to meet following assasination attempt on PM
Slovakia will convene a state security council meeting and the government will also meet from 11am (9am GMT) on Thursday, the government office said.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot in an assassination attempt when leaving a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, but a government minister said his life was no longer in danger.
‘Cowardly act’: Indian prime minister Narendra Modi condemns attack on Fico
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi joined scores of leaders condemning the assassination attempt on his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico.
“Deeply shocked at the news of the shooting at Slovakia’s Prime Minister, Robert Fico,” he wrote on X. “I strongly condemn this cowardly and dastardly act and wish PM Fico a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the people of the Slovak Republic.”
Kremlin condemns assassination attempt on Fico
The Kremlin condemned the assassination attempt on Slovak prime minister Robert Fico and wished him a speedy recovery. Fico was shot as he was leaving a government meeting.
“Naturally, we condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Izvestia. “We consider it absolutely unacceptable. This is really a great tragedy.”
“We hope that Mr Fico will be able to pull through and recover as soon as possible. We wish him a speedy recovery,” Mr Peskov said.
As he prepared for a visit to China, president Vladimir Putin yesterday made the rare move of sending a telegram to Slovak president Zuzana Caputova.
“I was indignant to learn about the attempt on the life of the Chairman of the Government of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico. There can be no justification for this monstrous crime,” Mr Putin said.
“I know Robert Fico as a courageous and strong-minded man. I very much hope that these qualities will help him to survive this difficult situation.”
‘Threat to democracy’: Slovakian leaders unanimously condemn Fico’s shooting
Slovakian leaders from across the political spectrum unanimously condemned the assassination attempt on prime minister Robert Fico.
Outgoing president Zuzana Caputova, a political rival of Mr Fico, said in a televised statement: “A physical attack on the prime minister is, first of all, an attack on a person, but it is also an attack on democracy.”
“Any violence is unacceptable. The hateful rhetoric we’ve been witnessing in society leads to hateful actions. Please, let’s stop it,” he added.
President-elect Peter Pellegrini, an ally of Mr Fico, called the shooting “an unprecedented threat to Slovak democracy”.
He said: “If we express other political opinions with pistols in squares and not in polling stations, we are jeopardising everything that we have built together over 31 years of Slovak sovereignty.”
‘Doctors fought for Fico’s life’
Doctors fought for the life of Robert Fico for several hours, said defence minister Robert Kalina, while speaking with reporters outside the hospital where the prime minister is receiving treatment.
Who is Robert Fico? Slovakia’s prime minister who returned to power on a pro-Russian platform
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico is in life-threatening condition after being wounded in a shooting after a political event Wednesday afternoon, an episode of violence that punctuated his long career spanning decades in politics.
Fico, 59, returned to power in Slovakia last year. Having previously served twice as prime minister, from 2006 to 2010 and again from 2012 to 2018, his third term made him the longest-serving head of government in Slovakia’s history.
He and his party Smer (Direction) have most often been described as left-populist, though he has also been compared to right-wing politicians like the nationalist prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán.

Robert Fico, Slovakia's populist prime minister, who returned to power on a pro-Russian platform
Prime Minister Robert Fico returned to power in Slovakia last year
Kremlin wishes Fico a speedy recovery
Kremlin wished Robert Fico a speedy recovery, reported Russia’s news agency RIA.
Putin condemns Fico assassination attempt as monstrous crime
Vladimir Putin described the shooting of Slovakia prime minister Robert Fico as a “monstrous” crime.
In a telegram sent to Slovakia’s president Zuzana Caputova, he said: “I know Robert Fico as a courageous and strong-minded man. I very much hope that these qualities will help him to survive this difficult situation.”
World leaders condemn assassination attempt on Fico
US president Joe Biden said he was alarmed by the assassination attempt on Robert Fico. “We condemn this horrific act of violence,” he said in a statement.
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg posted on X that he was “shocked and appalled” by the attempt on Mr Fico’s life. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen called it a “vile attack”.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the violence against a neighboring country’s head of government.
“Every effort should be made to ensure that violence does not become the norm in any country, form or sphere,” he said.
Robert Fico turns Slovakia away from Western mainstream
Robert Fico’s return to power last year on a pro-Russian and anti-American message caused worry among fellow European Union members that he would lead his country further away from the Western mainstream.
Kicking off his fourth term as prime minister, Fico’s government halted arms deliveries to Ukraine and left critics claiming that he will lead Slovakia — a nation of 5.4 million which is a member of Nato — to abandon its pro-Western course and follow in the footsteps of Hungary under prime minister Viktor Orban.
Thousands of people have repeatedly rallied in the capital and across Slovakia to protest Mr Fico’s policies.
