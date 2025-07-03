Six Flags to close another park months after announcing the closure of its Maryland location

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Six Flags is shutting down another theme park after announcing that it will close a location in Maryland.

The theme park giant announced that it plans to close its Great America park in California at the end of its 2027 season, a full year before its lease on the land ends. The announcement was made during a recent investors' meeting, according to PEOPLE.

“Unless we decide to extend, and exercise one of our options to extend that lease, that park’s last year without that extension would be after the ‘27 season,” Six Flags Chief Financial Officer Brian Witherow told PEOPLE.

He said that Great America, located in Santa Clara, California, and Six Flags America in Bowie, Maryland, were "very low on the ranking of margins."

open image in gallery Six Flags plans to close its Great America park in Santa Clara, California, at the end of its 2027 operating season

Six Flags Great America began 50 years ago under the name Marriott's Great Adventure, and had several owners in the years since, including Paramount and Cedar Fair, which went on to merge with Six Flags in 2024.

Great America was originally built on public land, but Cedar Fair purchased the site in 2019 and later sold it to a real estate firm, Prologis, in 2022.

Prologis bought the land for $310 million and agreed to let the park stay at the site until the lease ended in June 2028. That agreement came with the potential for a five-year extension by Six Flags. At the time of the sale, Cedar Fair announced it planned to close the park at the end of its lease.

Prologis has not announced what may replace the theme park once it is closed and its rides and attractions disassembled.

“We’re focused on identifying and partnering with planning and design experts to help us create a master plan for the property, working with the city and community along the way," the company told the Los Angeles Times in January.

Six Flags America in Maryland will close at the end of its 2025 season, according to the company.

“As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan,” CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said in a statement.

That site will be sold for redevelopment.